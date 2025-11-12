Editors’ Guild Seeks Ten-Year Tax Relief For Media Organisations To Cushion Economic Challenges

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) has called for the repeal of laws that inhibit press freedom, as it raises concerns over the challenges facing the media industry in the country.

The appeal was made by NGE President Eze Anaba during his welcome address at the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) held at the State House Conference Hall in Abuja.

The conference theme was “Democracy, Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors”.

Anaba expressed concern that the current economic realities in the country have put the media in distress, leading to the closure of some media houses while others struggle to pay workers’ salaries.

This, he said, has contributed to rising unemployment figures as employees from affected media outlets join the job market.

To address these challenges, Anaba solicited legislative and executive assistance to bolster the media industry.

He requested corporate tax relief for a period of about ten years, tax exemption, the establishment of low-interest loans for media organizations, and the creation of a digital transformation and innovation fund.

Additionally, Anaba proposed the development of a Media Freedom and Safety Charter aimed at shielding journalists from hostile environments.