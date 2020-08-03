Edo 2020: PDP’s Kassim Afegbua Declares Support For Ize-Iyamu

44 SHARES Share Tweet

Barely 24 hours after the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suspended him from the party, Kassim Afegbua has declared support for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Afegbua, a former spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, was suspended for one month by the party’s executive at his Ward 5 in the Etsako East Local Government Area of the state. The Edo PDP accused him of anti-party activities.

But responding to his suspension on Monday, Afegbua said he remained “unequivocal and unflinching” about his support for the APC governorship candidate.

He said, “I will ensure that I mobilise enough votes for him in the four wards of Okpella.

“Having earlier described me as inconsequential, I am wondering why they now suddenly remember that I am relevant to warrant my suspension.

“I am actually waiting for their expulsion in good time. My votes cannot be suspended or expelled. My thumb is my power,” he added.