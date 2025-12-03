Edo Assembly Commission Voids Employment Of 324 WorkersAgency Report

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission has cancelled the provisional employment of 324 newly recruited workers into the Assembly service.

The affected individuals were issued letters of appointment in September after undergoing interviews, but the commission said the recruitment was unauthorised.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Ezehi Igbas, and the Secretary, Isoken Nehi-Olotu, and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public that the recent issuance of employment letters to 324 people by the Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission was unauthorised, illegal and unlawful.

“Consequently, all employment letters issued to the 324 people in respect thereof, by the Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission are null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

“The Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission hereby tenders an unreserved apology to all recipients of the unauthorised and unlawful employment letters and deeply regrets all inconveniences caused to all persons affected by its actions.”

Igbas told journalists that the commission could not proceed with full employment due to prevailing constraints.

He added, “What we gave them was provisional employment, and we were hoping that it would be made full. However, it is no longer feasible as things are now.”