Edo Assembly Summons Natasha Over Alleged Misconduct

The Edo State House of Assembly has summoned the member representing Egor Constituency, Natasha Irobosa, to appear before its Committee on Ethics and Privileges within one week over alleged misconduct.

The Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, announced the decision during plenary on Tuesday, stating that the lawmaker must explain her recent conduct, which he said had brought the Assembly into disrepute.

According to him, “Hon. Natasha Irobosa has been summoned to appear before the Ethics and Privilege Committee of the Assembly due to her recent conduct which has been trending online.”

He added that her actions had negatively affected the image of the legislature.

“This conduct drags the name of the House into the mud and it is the responsibility of the members of the Assembly to conduct themselves well.”

The Speaker said members of the House were concerned about how the incident portrayed the Assembly publicly.

“This House has cerebral minds, educated people who have been dragged in the mud for too long by our colleague, Hon. Natasha. She has been trending on social media and television for the wrong reason,” the Speaker said.

He stressed that the Assembly would not overlook actions capable of undermining its integrity.

“The House has members who know what they are doing and the attitude of our members has brought this House to disrepute and we will not tolerate it,” Agbebaku stated.

He noted that the Ethics and Privileges Committee is expected to submit its findings within two weeks.

Irobosa recently trended online after a video surfaced showing her in a heated altercation with her husband, Innocent Idibia.