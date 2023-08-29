Edo: Barber, One Other Jailed For Impersonating Chinese National

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 25-year-old barber, Ogudu Matthew and one Ajayi Osamuyi, on Tuesday, were sent to prison by Justice M. Itsueli of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State for impersonating a Chinese national with intent to defraud.

Their road to prison began when they were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, following an intelligence gathering, which linked them to internet-related fraud activities.

During the course of the investigation, Osamuyi was discovered to have impersonated Huang Dingxiang, a Chinese national in order to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The duo were then arraigned on one count charge of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges, prompting the prosecution counsel Salihu Ahmed asking the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendant pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders.

The charge against Ogudu had read: “That you Ogudu Matthew Orukpe (m) on or about the 17th of March 2022 in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did take possession of the aggregate sum of N3,295,012.93 (Three Million, Two Hundred and Ninety five Thousand, Twelve Naira and Ninety kobo) which you knew formed part of your unlawful act to wit: internet fraud and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 17(b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004”

Justice Itsueli therefore convicted and sentenced Ogudu and Osamuyi to three and two years imprisonment respectively with an option of Two Hundred Thousand Naira fine.

They are also to forfeit their phones and undertake in writing to be of good behaviour.