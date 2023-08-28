Edo: Court Convicts Six For Impersonation

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A High Court sitting in Edo, Benin City presided by Justice M. Itsueli on Monday sentenced six internet fraudsters to prison.

The convicts are Kelvin Eghosa Osadebawen, Akhere Jeffery, Akhabue Bright, Destiny Akhere, Erahon Emmanuel Imuentinyan and Ekhator Osamudiamen Favour.

They were arraigned separately on one count charge of impersonation and possession of fraudulent documents by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to EFCC, they were arrested by the operatives of the Commission based on actionable intelligence.

It added that during the investigation, Imuentinyan, 21, was discovered to have impersonated Gary Sinise, an American in order to defraud one Diane Quigley.

Meanwhile, Bright a 23 -year-old represented himself as Chang Wang in an attempt to defraud unsuspecting victims.

When they were arrested, they were found to be in possession of fraudulent documents.

Upon arraignment, all the defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

This prompted the prosecution counsel, Al-Amin Abdul Ibrahim, Ibrahim Faisal and Abdulazeez Bala-Ribah to ask the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants were first time offenders.

The charge against Akhere reads: “that you, Destiny Akhere (m) on or about the 22nd May, 2023 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession on your iPhone 12 Pro Max with IMEI 359871977443432 documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretences and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

Justice Itsueli convicted and sentenced Osadebawen, Bright, Akhere, Imuentinyan and Favour to one month imprisonment with a fine of two hundred thousand naira as fine.

Jeffrey was sentenced to three years imprisonment or a fine of N300, 000.

In addition, they are to forfeit their phones and the balance in their bank accounts, being proceeds of crime, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.