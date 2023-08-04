Edo Deputy Gov Drags Obaseki To Court Over Harassment, Impeachment Threats

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has dragged his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, before a Federal High Court over alleged harassment and planned impeachment against him.

The deputy governor, in a court affidavit filed before Abuja High Court with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 and dated July 28th, 2023, named the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of State Security Service, Governor of Edo, Speaker Edo House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of the state as respondents.

He alleged that Governor Obaseki is preventing him from carrying out his duties as the deputy governor of the state by allegedly using policemen and operatives of the DSS to harass him and intimidate him.

Shaibu also disclosed that there is an ongoing plan to impeach him as the deputy governor of the state, adding that the other defendants are cooperating with Obaseki in the alleged plot.

The affidavit partly reads, “That I know that this case is all about the action of the 3rd Defendant in preventing me from carrying out the functions of my office as Deputy Governbr of Edo State and using the 1st and 2nd Defendants to harass, intimidate and embarrass me with the 4th and 5th Defendants acting in tandem with the desire of the 3* Defendant to impeach me.

“The 3 Defendant has hatched plans to impeach me and the court needs to urgently intervene by restraining him and all the other Defendants acting in concert with him.

“﻿﻿﻿That I depose to this affidavit in good faith believing same to be true and in accordance with the Oaths Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”