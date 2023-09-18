Edo Governor ‘Bars’ Deputy Shaibu From Govt House As Crisis Deepens

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The crisis in the Edo State government involving the Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu deepened on Monday after the governor reportedly ordered his deputy to be locked out of the government house.

Shaibu had reported on Monday morning for work but unknown to him, the gate to the government house was under lock and key.

An aide, who immediately circulated Shaibu’s picture, standing in front of his official vehicle backing the gate, looking disillusioned with his hands in his pockets, explained that the deputy governor made frantic efforts to unravel the development.

The aide who shared the picture under condition of anonymity explained that Shaibu waited for over an hour as he tried to make sense of the development.

He revealed that the deputy governor called the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Services, alerting them of his ordeal but none came to his rescue.

He further explained that the deputy governor summoned the Camp Commandant at the Government House, SP Ibrahim Babatunde, to find out why he was locked out but got no positive outcome.

The aide said, SP Babatunde told the deputy governor that, “He said it was a directive from above adding that the CSO in government house, Wabba (Williams) will be in a better position to explain.”

He added that Wabba kept the deputy governor waiting, forcing Shaibu to leave after waiting in vain for over an hour.

Obaseki and Shaibu have been having a running battle following accusations that the governor did not prefer him (Shaibu) to succeed him.

The cold war escalated when Shaibu alleged that the governor had perfected plans to have the state assembly impeach him. He rushed to court which barred the impeachment plan.

Ostensibly angered by his deputy’s action, Obaseki who had similar political differences with his predecessor Adams Oshiomhole barred his deputy from accessing him and also disbanded his media team.

He has also forced Shaibu to relocate from his official quarters to a private residence under renovation.

Shaibu has however apologised over his case at the court and has repeatedly called Obaseki “my elder brother.”