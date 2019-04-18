Edo Govt Harrassing, Victimizing Us, PDP Alleges

Advertisement

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has accused the state government of intimidating and abusing its members.

The party noted that the attack also targets former members of the All Progressives Party, APC who defected to the PDP.

In a statement signed by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Nehikhare made mention of Chief Osamede Adun, a businessman who re-joined PDP eight months ago as a victim of ill-treatment, harassment, and intimidation by the government.

Advertisement

Part of the statement reads: “His businesses have been singled out for all sorts of intimidation.

“Below are a few of the incidents that Adun experienced in the last few months: Edo State Government demolished Chief Osamede Adun’s Shopping Mall on Mission Road and forcibly turned it into a parking lot even when the matter is pending in a competent court with Honorable Justice VOA Oviawe presiding.

“Edo State government closed down Bob Izua Borrow Pit located at Ikuenobo and Iguomo communities, Benin-City.

“Edo State government closed down Bob Izua Abattoir near Oluku, Benin City and Bob Izua Abattoir at Ikpoba Slope. These matters are currently pending at the Federal High Court No.1, Benin City, with Honourable Justice Umar presiding.

“Edo State government gave notice to compulsorily acquire Bob Izua Yard near his house beside Oba Market Road where his buses are parked.

Advertisement

‘It is clear and unfortunate that as 2020 approaches, EDSG has begun to harass and intimidate people.

“We call on all Edolites and Nigerians to condemn these acts and prevail on the government to be tolerant of the opposition and govern the state without intimidation, harassment, victimisation, and vindictiveness.”

However, efforts to get Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie for his reaction proved abortive as he was out of reach.