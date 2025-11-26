Edo Govt Launches Statewide Campus Tour To Combat Drug Abuse

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo State Government has intensified its campaign against substance abuse with a statewide sensitisation tour across tertiary institutions in the state.

The initiative, tagged “Shine Above Drug Abuse,” is led by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Monday Okpebholo on Drug and Illicit Control, Andrew Efe, who on Wednesday said the move was prompted by the rising cases of drug misuse among young people.

The sensitisation tour, which covers the three senatorial districts, has already visited the University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Auchi Polytechnic, and several other institutions.

Speaking with journalists, Efe said the campaign is designed to intervene early and equip young people with the right information to resist drug abuse.

“We are determined to secure a future where our youths rise above drugs, crime, and the pressures that fuel substance experimentation,” he said.

Addressing students during a town hall meeting at the University of Benin, Efe urged them to take responsibility for their choices.

“I encouraged every student to build a life guided by purpose and to support one another in creating drug-free campuses,” he added.

He also warned young people to seek help early whenever they face drug-related challenges, noting that campuses remain a critical space for preventive intervention.

At Ambrose Alli University, he stressed that the state’s approach is to tackle the problem before it escalates, urging students across the state to “keep shining, keep striving and keep choosing a future brighter than any temporary high.”

The sessions featured interactive engagements, rallies, and solidarity marches for drug-free learning environments. Cash prizes were awarded to outstanding participants during question-and-answer segments to encourage active learning.

Students across the institutions visited expressed concerns over peer pressure and the growing availability of illicit substances around campuses.

The state government has continued to work with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to rid the state of drugs, with recent operations leading to the discovery of cannabis farms, arrests of traffickers, and prosecution of drug barons.