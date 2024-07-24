Edo Guber: Put Governor Obaseki On Security Watch – APC Tells FG

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress or APC has called on the federal government to put the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on security watch.

A statement issued by the Acting State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe said, “It is embarrassing and worrisome that the Edo State House of Assembly has turned blind eyes to the danger Obaseki has become, as the Speaker and members have refused to condemn the serious security breach the governor has committed.”

The APC was reacting to a viral video showing Obaseki warning that Nigeria would burn if the shooting that happened recently in the state capital happened again.

The shooting led to the death of a policeman during a political rally being organised by the All Progressives Congress ahead of the governorship election in the year.

The APC, while calling for a comprehensive investigation into the shooting, called on the federal government to act timely to avert any threat, especially during the looming protest.

The party said, “We make the following passionate and patriotic appeal to the National Security Adviser: Carry out an urgent and comprehensive investigation on the recent meetings that was held by Governor Obaseki, within and outside Edo State.

“Withdraw or change his security details as the day for the planned protest draws nearer.

“The consequences of ignoring this timely call is capable of leading to the subsequent breakdown of law and order in Edo State and Nigeria.”

But the Edo state government denied the accusation and accused the APC of being a party with a history of violence.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare, while reacting to the accusation from the APC said, “I heard that they talked about our governor being a security threat and should be placed on security watch.

“It is amazing when we are all witnesses to the fact that members of the APC have their pictures publicly displayed, armed and carrying guns around the streets of Benin and we are now aware that most of them have run away.

“Those are the people that are security threats. They should be picked up by the police or handed over to the police by the APC themselves and let them explain why they were carrying guns in the midst of policemen.

“We as a party and a government, all we are interested in is the welfare of the people,” he stated.