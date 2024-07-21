EDO Guber: You Have Sunk Into Abyss Of Rejection – PDP Mocks Shaibu For Returning To APC

756 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party or PDP, has mocked Comrade Philip Shaibu, who’s the deputy governor in Edo State, for returning to the All Progressives Congress or APC describing him as a saboteur who was sent to derail its party’s governorship candidate, Mr Asue Ighodalo.

Shaibu had knelt before ex-governor of the state and current senator, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday when he announced his return to the APC.

The PDP in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman Debo Ologunagba described his kneeling down for Oshiomhole as “discreditable”, emphasising that he returned to the “losing, insensitive and anti-people All Progressives Congress after failing in the well-oiled plot to sabotage the will of the people of Edo State as embodied in the PDP candidacy of Dr. Asue Ighodalo.”

The party stressed that with Shaibu’s return to the APC, he has “irredeemably sunk deeper into the abyss of rejection; having at last shown his true colours as belonging to the corrupt, malevolent and oppressive political platform that relishes in violence, subverting the Will of the people and inflicting pains on Nigerians.”

The party affirmed that by “confessing that his heart has always been in, and returning to the rejected APC, which is imperilled by an unqualified candidate; Comrade Shaibu only validates the widespread opinion that he was not in the governorship race to serve the interest and wellbeing of the people of Edo State.”

Noting that “Nigerians now know why Comrade Shaibu had no tangible campaign manifesto, programme or plan for Edo State”, the party added that Shaibu was “only engaged in actions and utterances aimed to derail the PDP governorship nomination processes and frustrate the will of the majority of the people of Edo State.”

That said, the party declared, “Our Party has only but pity for Comrade Shaibu for apparently being used and dumped and now on a journey to nowhere as he is currently facing a stiff rejection in the APC where he has been reportedly described as ‘a complete political liability and highly cancerous politician that must be avoided in order to prevent him from infesting our party (APC) with his ill-fated inordinate, desperate and obnoxious ambition’.”

According to the PDP, “APC stakeholders from his Etsako West Local Government Area, reportedly stated that ‘a close assessment of Philip Shaibu’s political participation would reveal him as a man that is politically rancorous and he derives joy in initiating, propagating and sustaining unending crisis in any association or political party he belongs’.”

The PDP further stated the stakeholders had also described Shaibu “as having no electoral value and insisted that his return to the APC is a calculated attempt by him ‘to bring rancour, disharmony and unprecedented crisis into the All Progressives Congress’.

“What a damning verdict from home!”

It’s the the view of the PDP that it is “not surprising that within 24 hours of Comrade Shaibu’s return to the APC, the PDP Governorship campaign has swelled as more citizens of Edo State, who do not want to be in the same political platform with Comrade Shaibu are now massively declaring support for the PDP and our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

The PDP said it “welcomes democratically-minded and well-meaning members of the APC and other political parties who in their droves are now pitching tents with the PDP and Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

“It is clear that Dr. Asue Ighodalo is the only candidate campaigning with well-thought-out and people-oriented programmes and who has the capacity, competence, experience and public acceptability to drive the desire of the people of Edo State for sustained development on the platform of the PDP.

“The PDP charges the people of Edo State to remain focused in their overwhelming support for the PDP and its candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the State,” the party said.