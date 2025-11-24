EDO: NDLEA Arrests TikTok Influencer Over Sales Of Cannabis-Laced Cookies

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a 19-year-old social media influencer, Praise Nwogu, popularly known as Candy, for allegedly promoting and selling cannabis-laced cookies online.

The State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, noting that the arrest followed weeks of surveillance aimed at dismantling an online drug distribution network operating within Benin City.

Another suspect, Ebong Oghosa, 25, believed to be responsible for producing the drug-laced confectioneries, was also arrested during the November 22 operation.

According to the NDLEA, both suspects were found with assorted brownies and cookies that tested positive for cannabis.

Nwogu, who hails from Imo State but resides in Benin, was reportedly in possession of 12 plates and one cup of cannabis-infused brownies, and is said to be the key promoter of the products across multiple social media platforms.

Oghosa, from Akwa Ibom State, was allegedly caught with 76 grams of cannabis sativa, 1.5 grams of Colorado, along with baking equipment, including a large pan and a plate of brownies believed to be part of the illegal production process.

The State Commander, Ofoyeju said the arrests highlight the NDLEA’s intensified efforts to track and curb emerging drug-distribution patterns online, warning that individuals involved in digital drug trafficking “should prepare for arrest.”

He added that investigations are ongoing and the suspects will be charged in court.

Ofoyeju also urged the public to provide information on suspicious drug-related activities, noting that community cooperation is vital to reducing drug abuse and trafficking.

The NDLEA recently destroyed nine cannabis farms in Edo State, as part of broader efforts by the agency and the state government to curb illicit cultivation and promote safer agricultural practices.