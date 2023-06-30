EDO: ‘Normal Human Being Can’t Do This’ — Police In Shock After Officers Crushed Man In Handcuff

The police command in Edo State has come under fire after a vehicle allegedly driven by its operatives ran over a yet-to-be-identified man in handcuff.

In a disturbing video captured by an eyewitness and shared via Twitter, the victim was seen lying on the ground in close proximity to the bonnet of the vehicle (a Toyota Sienna) when officers in the vehicle ran over him.

Despite pleas by onlookers who had surrounded the vehicle at the time, the police operatives proceeded to hit and drive over the man for about 15 seconds.

The victim was captured struggling to escape as the vehicle wheeled over him.

The officers, noticing that the passersby had surrounded them, stopped the vehicle and escaped to avoid being attacked.

The Twitter user who shared a video of the incident disclosed that the victim is “currently at Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo state, battling with his life”.

The incident sparked angry reactions on micro-blogging application, Twitter, as many called on the police to immediately identify and apprehend the officers.

The spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi while reacting to the video described the act as “unpolice” behaviour.

In a terse tweet on Friday, Adejobi wrote: “This is unpolice. I don’t think a normal human being can do this. To crush a man with a car? This is unbelievable. I have personally contacted the CP Edo on this. We need to take urgent action on the matter. It’s strange to me as a person”.

The police spokesperson further revealed that the Edo police command has acted on the matter, saying “In fact, he has identified the men. We will still comment further asap”.

All efforts to speak to the Edo Police Command about the incident proved abortive, as the spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor could not be reached as of press time.