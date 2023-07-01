Edo Police Officers Who Ran Civilian Over Detained, To Report To Abuja Monday

The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly arrested and detained its officers attached to the Edo command for running over a handcuffed civilian, Success Ehimare, in the Ekpoma area of the state.

THE WHISTLER had earlier on Friday, reported how the officers drove a bus over Ehimare for about 15 seconds despite the pleas from onlookers at the scene.

The spokesperson of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had also reacted to the situation, saying the officers had been identified at the time the report was filed by this newspaper.

By Friday evening, Adejobi updated Nigerians via his Twitter handle that the officers had been detained at the Edo State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where they are undergoing interrogation.

The tweet read, “The Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., PM, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Ekpoma, Edo State.

“The IG has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action”.

The spokesperson also implored Nigerians to remain calm, specifically residents of Ekpoma where the incident occurred.

“The present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality” the tweet read.

BACKGROUND

The Edo State Police Command earlier gave insight into what led to the situation.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, the spokesperson of the command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said preliminary investigation indicated that one ASP Magdalene Osayande reported at Ekpoma Divisional Police Headquarters that while on routine stop and search duty with six policemen along Ihumudumu Road, Ekpoma, the team intercepted an unregistered Lexus car and demanded the vehicle particulars from the driver.

The statement read partly: “Along the line, he became aggressive and refused to oblige the request of the Police operatives, but rather attacked them, inflicted injuries on them, and destroyed Police vehicle.

“However, he was arrested, handcuffed, and identified as one Success Ehimare before the incident that is currently trending in social media occurred”.

The command noted that Ehimare was later taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital for medical attention and is responding to treatment.