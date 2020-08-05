Edo Refinery 70% Completed, Says Obaseki

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki, has said the modular refinery in the state is about 70 per cent completed.

Constructed by the Edo Modular and Refinery Company Limited, and AIPCC Energy, the refinery is expected to process 5500 barrels of crude oil per day.

According to Obaseki, the project will recalibrate the state’s industrial base, birthed through a Memorandum of Understanding.

The refinery located at Ologbo in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, would produce from its feedstock 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 litres), 25 per cent of naphtha (300,000 litres), and 20 per cent of fuel oil (200,000) litres.

The crude would be sourced from the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company’s facility – oil mining lease (OML) 111, near Benin City.

”The local content component of the refinery project ensures that Edo citizens are trained in welding, refinery operation and fabrication work to enable them to participate in the construction of the refinery as well as its operation, post-commissioning.

”The refinery is at 70 per cent completion and we are very sure that it will soon be ready for commissioning,” Obaseki said .