Edo Security Squad Dismantles Kidnappers’ Den, Arrests Two Suspects

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo Government has demolished a kidnapper hideout in Egbai community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state, arresting two suspected masterminds.

The operation was carried out by the Edo State Special Security Squad following what officials described as “high-level, intelligence-driven surveillance.”

The suspects: Anthony Ebimienwei and Luke Disemoh were arrested after allegedly abducting multiple victims, including one Blessing Nosa, for whom a ransom of N30m was reportedly paid.

Authorities said the duo ran out of luck after allegedly kidnapping another businessperson and demanding N500m, prompting an expanded multi-agency pursuit that led to their arrest.

Speaking during the demolition of the property used as their operational base, the Coordinator of the Special Security Squad, Noah Idemudia, said the clampdown was a part of the ongoing preventive security tactics across the state.

“These individuals have been in this trade for some time, and it is miserable.

Advertisement

“Let this serve as a warning: under Governor Okpebholo’s watch, Edo State is not a safe haven for kidnappers or any criminal elements,” he said.

Idemudia added that similar security operations will continue as the government moves to dismantle criminal networks across the state.

The hideout, according to the government has been a source of fear for residents for years.