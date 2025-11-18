Edo Security Squad Nabs 31 Cultists, Gives Fleeing Leaders 7-Day Ultimatum

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo State Government has announced the arrest of 31 suspected cultists during coordinated raids across Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

The statement by the government on Tuesday said, the raids followed days of tension after a violent confrontation between rival cult groups on November 13, which left one person critically injured.

The operation, by the Edo State Special Security Squad, code-named “Operation Flush Out Kidnapping and Cultism,” was led by a joint force from the police in Uromi, local vigilante groups and personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The government said the personnel stormed several identified hideouts, including Osigbemhe Lane, Okhenlen-Uromi where they recovered battle axes, drugs, charms, cult insignia and other incriminating items believed to be linked to the recent clashes.

The coordinator of the squad, Idemudia Noah, who briefed journalists after the operation, said credible intelligence tied many of the arrested suspects to the Thursday clash.

Noah explained that a major trigger stemmed from a dispute over a fraudulent financial transaction.

Noah disclosed that two alleged gang leaders, identified as Gift and Ache, escaped moments before the raid, but their properties had been sealed given the ongoing investigation.

“We have launched a manhunt for the prime suspects. They have seven days to surrender for questioning. If they fail to comply, the State Government will take decisive action,” Noah said.

He further noted that a troubling discovery during the raids was the presence of several underage individuals allegedly involved in criminal activity.

Describing the development as “deeply disturbing,” Noah warned that the state may begin pressing charges against parents whose children are found participating in cultism or related crimes.

The statement further noted that all 31 arrested suspects have been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Area Command Headquarters, Uromi, for profiling, interrogation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Nathaniel Kingsley, arrested in Ewoyi-Uromi, denied being a cult member even though operatives reportedly recovered a battle axe, popularly known as a Black Axe emblem from his apartment.

Noah stressed that Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration remains resolute in dismantling criminal networks across Edo State.

“Edo State will not serve as a haven for criminals. We are committed to safeguarding our communities and restoring public confidence,” he said.