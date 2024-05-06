Edo Speaker Suspends 3 Lawmakers For ‘Bringing Native Doctors’ To Assembly Complex

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, on Monday, suspended three lawmakers loyal to impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Agbebaku suspended the trio of Donald Okogbe, Akoko-Edo II; Addeh Emankhu Isibo, Esan North-East I and Iyamu Bright, Orhionnwon II during a rowdy plenary on Monday.

He accused the lawmakers of bringing native doctors to the House on May 1 at around 1 am to perform a sacrifice.

Agbebaku said the three lawmakers were suspended indefinitely, alleging that external forces were influencing them to cause chaos and remove the house’s leadership.

The suspension of the lawmakers, however, created tension in the House as the affected lawmakers kicked against their suspension.

In a rowdy session, the three suspended lawmakers were seen screaming, “Mr Speaker, you do not have the right to unilaterally suspend any member(s) of the house.

“You must call for votes. Allow members to vote on the matter.”

The Speaker then adjourned the plenary abruptly.

THE WHISTLER reports that the assembly had earlier impeached Shaibu after he fell out with his principal over his ambition to contest for the governorship seat.

He was subsequently impeached and replaced as deputy governor with Omobayo Godwins