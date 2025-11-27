Edo: ‘They Want To Sleep With My Pregnant Wife’ — Abducted Victim Solicits N50m Ransom

666 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Footage of a yet-to-be-identified man and his spouse has emerged on the internet, with two armed men who were not captured in the footage pointing guns at them.

Seated on the bare ground and covered in dust, the couple, disgruntled, yet in fear of being killed, pleaded with Nigerians to assist in raising N50m to secure their freedom.

In the footage, the man disclosed that his captors had threatened to take carnal knowledge of his wife, who is pregnant, if they do not pay the demanded ransom.

“Please, help us. My wife is pregnant, and they want to sleep with her. It is only N7m that our family have raised. They said they need N50m,” the man said, in tears.

The footage, sent to human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu by a family member of the victim, further revealed that captors personally sent them the video.

The footage was also edited to capture follow-up information by the family member, who displayed a Lexus 350 SUV with its doors widely opened, indicating that the couple were abducted from their vehicle.

The family member revealed that the man, whom he described as his brother, had just returned from town “yesterday” when the abductors, allegedly dressed in herder’s clothing, invaded their residence and whisked them away through the surrounding bushes around their home.

Showing the routes through which they reportedly escaped with the victims, THE WHISTLER observed that the residence was sited in a sparsely populated area of Avele Community, near Auchi in Edo State, where private buildings were in smaller numbers.