Education Institute To Empower Youths To Invest In Mushroom Farming

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK, Monday, announced the launch of a youth empowerment initiative called ‘The Mushroom’ to make Nigerian youths economically self-reliant.

Professor Marcel Ezenwoye, president of the institute, told THE WHISTLER that the initiative became necessary to provide Nigerian youths alternative means of livelihood.

He said, “It is worrisome that many youths don’t have jobs. More worrisome is the speculation that the federal government may resort to downsizing its workforce to save the country from collapse.

“The strike action by ASUU and other educational bodies makes the future look bleak. We are a chartered body based in the UK and Nigeria with branches all over Africa and beyond. Studies show that Nigeria requires practical aspect of education. That will be the focus of our investiture on 25th August in Abuja. We shall inaugurate our new members, honour persons and institutions that have made impacts in society, award certificates, and graduate students during the event. It will also feature talent hunt.

“We have assembled best scholars to address Nigeria’s varying educational issues.

Education stakeholders will be available to address scholarship and admission demands of our people.

Representatives from both local and international universities will be on ground to address many issues.”

He said the theme of the investiture is ‘The role of youths in nation development’, adding that ‘we are transforming from degree-carrying to skills development’.
The high point, he said, is the launch of ‘The Mushroom’, which he described as’ the next oil’.

Quoting him, “We have the off-takers from the US. They will provide the best mushroom seedlings for cultivation. One does not need to have a big farm to partake. A small garden is enough for beginners. It could be planted in baskets within one’s compound. They are harvested within four to eight weeks after plantation. This is the latest money spinner for the youths, and this institute is out to domesticate the initiative at schools, homes and among youths.”

