Education Minister Makes Controversial Statement On Teaching Primary School Pupils In Mother Tongues 

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has made a statement capable of causing public disagreement after he revealed at the end of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that primary school public pupils will henceforth be taught in their mother tongue.

Adamu told State House correspondents that the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari approved a ‘National Language Policy’ that mandates primary school teachers to teach their pupils across the country in their mother tongues.

But when THE WHISTLER sought clarification from the minister’s Chief Press Secretary, Ben Bem Goong, the aide said his principal must have been misquoted by journalists at the Presidential Villa.

“The (mother tongue) will be taught as a language not that it would be a medium of teaching. It would be taught as a language, there’s no confusion there,” Goong told our correspondent.

Adamu had been quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria as telling State House correspondents that “a memo on national policy was approved by the council” and that “One of the highlights is that the government has agreed now that henceforth, instruction in primary schools; the first six years of learning will be in the mother tongue.

“Theoretically, this policy starts from today but the use of mother tongue is exclusive but we need time to develop the material, get the teachers and so on.

”Since the first six years of school should be in the mother tongue, whereby the pupil is, the language of the host community is what will be used.

“Because we have 625 languages at the last count and the objective of this policy is to promote, and enhance the cultivation and use of all Nigerian languages,” he added.

Adamu further revealed that the FEC approved a consultancy services agreement between Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and a private company, for the upgrade of the portal on which the Board records candidates seeking admission into higher institutions of learning.

THE WHISTLER reports that although English language plays the

the role of a second language in Nigeria, it has always been the language of instruction from primary education through

secondary and tertiary education in the country. It is also a compulsory subject in the country’s education system.

Due to the multilingual nature of

the country, English was adopted as the language of instruction to aid the teaching-

learning process in learning institutions.

However, Nigerian languages including Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba are taught in secondary schools and tertiary institutions of learning.