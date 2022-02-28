Education Minister, NANS In War Of Words Over ASUU Strike

The meeting between the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and protesting Nigerian students ended in a deadlock as the minister walked out on them.

The deadlock occurred during a meeting held shortly after a protest by the National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday in Abuja.

At the protest, members of NANS were seen with placards carrying various inscriptions such as “Nigerians deserve the best, education is a right not privilege” among others.

Speaking during a meeting with the Minister, the President of NANS, Sunday Asefon said, “We used to keep quiet whenever ASUU is on strike, we have decided to stop that. The strike is killing us, killing the education system. We want the Government to sit down and iron things out.

“I stand to be corrected that since 1999 ASUU has had 16 strikes wasting the lives of students and despite that, nothing has come out of it.

“We are forced to ask if ASUU and FG is playing us. We are also not happy because we are the major stakeholders in the education sector. We have never been part of the negotiating process, we don’t know the content in the 2009 agreement, we want to know the level of commitment attached to this agreement if there is one?

“On this note, we demand to be part of this negotiation, we want to know what is going on between ASUU and federal government. These are two parents and they have disappointed us. We want federal government and ASUU to find an equilibrium as a matter of urgency and call off the strike while the negotiation is ongoing.

“We are the ones bearing the brunt. At the end of every month, both the lecturers and minister get their salaries. Who pays us for our wasted time? Nobody. We’re tired of these incessant strikes.”

But in his response, the minister expressed disappointment at the behavior of the students.

He said, “I must begin by telling you that I am very disappointed if this is the way you want to put your case across to us. What you have said should have been told to the ASUU leadership.

“What is that we should have done that we have not? Instead of coming here, you should have addressed your lecturers.

“The only point that you made that is worthy of giving attention, is that you said students should be involved in the negotiation process is the only thing I am going to take out of all you have said.”