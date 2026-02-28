Edun Hails Q4 GDP Growth As Sign Of Macroeconomic Stability

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has welcomed the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics showing that Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.07 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs Uloma Amadi, the Minister described the development as evidence of broad-based economic expansion and strengthening macroeconomic stability under the leadership of Bola Tinubu.

“This marks the second time in a decade, excluding the immediate post-pandemic rebound, that quarterly growth has exceeded four per cent. It follows the 4.23 per cent growth recorded in Q2 2025 and represents a clear improvement from 3.76 per cent in Q3 2024,” the Minister said.

Edun noted that the fourth quarter growth was driven by strong performance across the three major sectors of the economy: agriculture, industry, and services.

“Agriculture expanded by 4.0 percent up from 2.54 per cent in Q4 2024, supported by improved security in food-producing areas and better access to inputs. Industry grew by 3.88 per cent, compared to 2.49 per cent in the corresponding period of 2024, driven by improved foreign exchange liquidity, energy sector reforms, and stronger investor confidence.

“Services recorded 4.15 per cent growth, reflecting continued expansion in finance, telecommunications, trade, and technology-driven activities,” he said.

Advertisement

The Minister further disclosed that about 30 subsectors recorded growth above three per cent, underscoring the breadth and increasing diversification of the expansion.

He added that for the full year, Nigeria’s real GDP grew by 3.87 per cent, up from 3.38 per cent in 2024. According to him, the size of the economy increased to ₦441.5tn, compared with ₦372.8tn in 2024.

“This performance reflects improved fiscal coordination, disciplined expenditure management, stronger revenue mobilisation, and continued structural reforms aimed at restoring macroeconomic credibility,” Edun said, adding that the data reinforces confidence among domestic and international investors and signals that Nigeria’s reform programme is gaining traction.

“The Ministry of Finance remains committed to sustained reform implementation, institutional coordination, and transparent engagement with stakeholders,” he concluded.

The report released by the statistics bureau on Friday indicated that the expansion was supported by growth across agriculture, industry, and services, with the services sector maintaining its position as the largest contributor to overall output.