EEDC Commences Free Meter Distribution In Enugu

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, on Tuesday, said it had begun the second phase of its free prepaid metre distribution across Enugu State.

A statement signed by the Group Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Engr Emeka Ezeh, stated that the distribution was under EEDC’s Tranche B Meter Acquisition Fund metering programme.

It was gathered that the initiative was instituted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, aimed at closing the existing metering gap in the sector and eliminating estimated billing.

According to Eze, the Tranche B programme targets unmetered customers on service band “A” feeders across the South-East.

Quoting the release, ”These metres and their installation are free, and customers are cautioned against making any form of payment to the metre installers or succumbing to any form of inducement or extortion.

“This aligns with our organisation’s commitment to improving service transparency and customer satisfaction. This programme prioritises customers under Band ‘A’ feeders and urges customers to verify and update their contact information by visiting the Customer Service Unit at the distribution company’s office serving them.”

He said EEDC would be reaching out to customers on the metering exercise using the information provided in their profile with the company. He added that 13,335 customers of EEDC, including those of its subsidiary companies, would benefit in this phase, which began on 2 November 2025 with the Know Your Customer validation exercise.

He said EEDC, earlier this year, had completed the Tranche A of the MAF metering programme, which involved metering of 13,614 Band “A” customers.

He assured that once all Band “A” customers were metered, attention would shift to Band “B” customers, as part of efforts to close the metering gap across the network.

He continued, “Customers who would not be captured in the current Tranche B MAF metering exercise should remain patient, as another initiative, the Distribution Sector Recovery Project, is underway.”

He urged the customers to avoid engaging in metre bypass, energy theft, and all other illegal activities, and should report anyone engaging in such criminal activity to the relevant authorities.