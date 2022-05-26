EFCC: 37 Internet Fraudsters Nabbed In Enugu

Thirty-seven suspected internet fraudsters were on Thursday arrested by the operatives of the Enugu Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were arrested at Thinker’s Corner, Obosi Street and from Owerri Street in Enugu for alleged involvement in Cybercrimes and other related activities.

A statement posted on EFCC’s Facebook account listed the names of the 37 suspects.

They include Chima Eze Nelson, Prince Obinna Ambrose, Collins Chinagolum Edu, Chukwuebuka Ezenwagu Sunday, Ebuka Kingsley Emmanuel, Tochukwu Ozor Emmanuel, Chimaobi Franklyn Kenneth, Precious Ejeore Gift and Nicholas Onyebuilo Chinagorom.

Items recovered from them include mobiles phones, laptops, a Mercedes Benz car with registration number ABJ-201-GL, one Lexus 330 with registration number JRV-238-AE, one Lexus ES350 with registration number ENU-269-GY.

Others are one Toyota Corolla with registration number ENU-381-HU, one Toyota Camry with registration number KTU-720-HL, one Toyota Rav4 with registration number ABJ-776-LP and a Mercedes Benz E350 car.