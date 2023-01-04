EFCC Achieved Highest Success In 2022 With 3785 Convictions- Report

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, released an infograph indicating that the year 2022 recorded a total of 3785 convictions.

According to the Commission, this figure is the highest by the EFCC since inception, and sustains an upward trajectory which began shortly after the emergence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Buhari administration was elected in 2015 after promising to fight corruption, among others.

Other promises include economic recovery and fighting insecurity.

In 2015, EFCC recorded a total of 103 convictions which later skyrocketed to 195 convictions in 2016. This was the first full year in office of the Buhari administration.

Subsequently, the figure improved to 312 in 2018, 1280 in 2019, before dropping slightly to 976 conviction in 2020.

Infograph Indicating Total Number Of Convictions By EFCC 2022

However, in 2021, the covid-19 year, the number of convictions then moved up to 2220.

The percentage improvement of the convictions in the seven years of the Buhari administration from 103– 3785 is over 3574.8%, according to the Commission.

The 3785 convictions recorded in 2022 emerged from a review of the Commission’s performance in the outgone year.

This however, shows a 70.5% improvement over its record for 2021(2220).

It also represents a 98.93% success rate in prosecution given that the Commission lost only 41 cases, representing 1.07% within the period

As it was in 2021, the Lagos Command of the agency recorded the most convictions-765, closely followed by the Ibadan Command with 573 convictions.

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt Zonal Command recorded 567 convictions, while the headquarters recorded 314 convictions.