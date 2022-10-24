EFCC Arraigns 4 Osun Election ‘Vote Buyers’

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Four persons were on Monday arraigned in Ilorin, Kwara State over charges of vote buying during the Osun governorship election.

Advertisement

The suspects whose names appeared as Adeyemo Bahiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem and Yekini Nurudeen Abiodun, were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

They were arraigned before Justice Mathias Agboola of the Osun State High Court, Oshogbo for allegedly bribing voters during the election held on July 16, 2022.

The four suspects were arrested by the operatives of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command at different polling units, following credible intelligence that they were inducing voters with money to vote their preferred candidate.

Adeyemi, Abidogun and Jimoh were arrested at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, while Abiodun was picked up at Unit 2, Isale Agbara, Oshogbo.

The charges against Adeyemo, Abidogun and Jimoh were consolidated, while Yekini was arraigned on a separate charge.

The four defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charge read to them.

The charge against Adeyemo, Abidogun and Jimoh read: “Adeyemo Bashiru Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail and Jimoh Kazeem on the 16th of July 2022 in Oshogbo within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to corruptly make monetary gifts to voters at Unit 2, ward 2, Isale Odun, Oshogbo, Osun State in order to induce them to procure the return of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to an elective office of the Governor of Osun State at the Osun State Gubernatorial Election”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the charge against Abiodun read: “You Nurudeen Abiodun on 16th July, 2022 at Oshogbo within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court corruptly made monetary gift to voters at Polling Unit 002, Ward 8, Are Agbo Isale Agbara in order to induce them to procure the return of Adegboyega Oyetola to an elective office of Governor of Osun State.”

After they pleaded not guilty, the prosecuting counsel, Sesan Ola and Andrew Akoja asked the court to fix a date for hearing and remand the defendants in the prison, pending the commencement of their trial.

However, the defense counsel, N. T Adekilekun and M. O Sambo prayed the court to admit the defendants to bail.

They argued that the defendants had been granted bail by a Kwara State High Court, Ilorin and had not breached the terms.

The prosecution counsel, while opposing the bail application, contended that electoral offenses are grievous and urged the court to consider the weight of the evidence before it in exercising its discretion.

The defendants were all granted bail in the sum of N2 million each with one surety.

According to the judge, the sureties must not be below Grade Level 13 in the State Civil Service and must deposit their Identity cards with a recent passport photograph to the Registrar of the Court.

The cases were adjourned till November 21 and 28, 2022 for commencement of trial