EFCC Arraigns Bank Manager, Two Others Over N55m Fraud In Makurdi

A branch manager of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Kichime Gomwalk, Michael Damkas Buayam of Tan Global Energy Limited and Abbas Andrew Dayilim of Castlegate International Limited have been arraigned for fraud.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice P. S. Gang of the Plateau State High Court Jos.

Their offence bordered on a five-count charge of stealing, cheating and obtaining by false pretense to the tune of N55,000.000.00.

Kichime Gomwalk, while serving as branch manager of FCMB Plc, Murtala Mohammed Way Jos, in Plateau State allegedly forged COCIN GRATUITY CERTIFICATE OF PLEDGE/LETTER OF SET-OFF dated 30th DECEMBER, 2019.

The letter was purportedly co-signed by Mrs. Monica Bitrus Tang and Rev (Dr.) Amos Musa Mohzo, Directors.

Gomwalk used the letter to secure an overdraft from FCMB Plc to the tune of N55, 000.000.00 with COCIN Gratuity account N0. 100GOMWALK379 domiciled with FCMB Plc.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them.

Meanwhile, the prosecution counsel, Uwaise Yusuf, urged the court to remand the defendants and fix a date for trial.

The judge therefore adjourned the case till May 18, 2023 and ordered the remand of the defendants at the Jos Correctional Center pending the hearing of their bail applications.