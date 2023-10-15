EFCC Arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’, 2 Others For N150m Fraud

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil popularly called ‘Mama Boko Haram’ and accomplices on two-count charges bordering on conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N150,000,000.00.

Mama Boko Haram was arraigned alongside two others, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

According to the EFCC, the trio committed the offence when they served as officers of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, a nongovernmental organisation based in Maiduguri.

EFCC noted that in 2018, the suspects used their positions and lured one Alhaji Bulama Bakki, CEO of Bakki Commodity Investment Company Limited and Ngumati Investment Company Limited under the guise of executing a contract.

They made him supply 5000 bags of high quality white beans of 50kg each at the rate of N23,000 each.

They also asked him to supply seven unit mobile ultra-scanning Machines solar energy (2018 brand) at the rate of N5, 000,000.00 totaling N150,000,000.00.

The products were supplied by the victim but the suspects refused to pay him, which eventually led to their arraignment.

Count two of the charges reads: “That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, while being the Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, (a Non-Governmental Organisation) and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometimes in August, 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Alhaji Bulama Bakki CEO Bakki Commodity Investment Company Limited and Ngumati Investment Company Limited under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of 5000 bags of high quality white beans of 50kg each at the rate of N23,000 (Twenty Three Thousand Naira) only each and seven unit mobile ultra-scanning Machines solar energy (2018 brand) at the rate of N5, 000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) only totaling N 150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only) which he did and you refused to pay him and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law Cap 102 and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.”

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges read to them, and counsels for the prosecution, A.I Arogha and S.O Saka prayed the court for a trial date.

Justice Fadawu thereafter adjourned the matter and ordered for the remand of the defendants at a Correctional Centre.