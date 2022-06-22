EFCC Arraigns Man Over N35 Million Bureau De Change Fraud

One Chima Nnachi Emperor was on Wednesday arraigned by the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for defrauding a victim who wanted to get a Bureau De Change licence.

Emperor was arraigned before Justice V.N Nwancho of the Ebonyi State High Court following an alleged case involving the Sum of N36,105, 000.

He was said to have collected the sum of N35, 105,000 (Thirty-Six Million, One Hundred and Five Thousand Naira) from one Chinyere Isaac Ibiam to process a Bureau De Change license but converted it to his personal use.

The charge against him reads:

“That you, Chima Nnachi Emperor between the 7th day of October,2021 and 27th day of October,2021 in Afikpo ,Ebonyi State within the jurisdiction of the Ebonyi State High Court of Nigeria , received and converted to your personal use the sum of N35,000,000 (Thirty-five Million Naira),property of Chinyere Isaac Ibiam trading under the name and style of Jeckbold Production and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383(1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 33 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009 and punishable under Section 390 of the same Law.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Justice Nwancho granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million naira with two sureties in like sums.

The sureties and the defendant are also to deposit their recent passport photographs with the court.

The case was adjourned till July 21, 2022 for trial.