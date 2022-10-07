EFCC Arraigns Saphire Scents MD For Allegedly Defrauding Investors

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Managing Director of Saphire Scents Limited, Adewale Aladejana, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice M. A Madugu of the Federal High Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, on a three-count charges bordering on misappropriation and obtaining under false pretence.



Aladejana is being accused of obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N12,000,000( Twelve Million Naira only).

He is said to have allegedly collected the sum of N12 million from potential investors in his company, promising them turnover in six months.

He however failed to offer any profit or return to the investors.

Count one reads: “That you Adewale Aladejana being the Managing Director of Saphire Scents Limited and you Saphire Scents Limited in Abuja within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court on or about the 16th day of September 2019 being entrusted with the sum of Four Million Naira ( N4,000.000) by one Anaetoh Obianuju for investment in Saphire Scents Limited dishonestly misappropriated same and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 LFN (Abuja ) 1990 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act”

Count two reads: “That you Adewale Aladejana being the Managing Director of Saphire Consult and you Saphire Scents Limited in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court on or about the 9th day of April 2019 being entrusted with the sum of Four Million Naira (N4,000,000) by one patience Idu Ipenyi for investment in Saphire Scents Limited dishonestly misappropriated same and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532 LFN (Abuja ) 1990 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.”

After hearing the charges read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting counsel, S. A Ugwuegbulam, in view of his plea, prayed the court to give a trial date to enable him prove the case.

Eyitayo Fatogun, the defence counsel, in a bail application, had sought for the bail of his client, pending the hearing and determination of the case. The matter was adjourned to November 21 & 22, 2022 for trial.