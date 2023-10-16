EFCC Arraigns Suspected Hacker Who Developed Software To Defraud First City Monument Bank

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A suspected hacker identified as Michael Anan Onimisi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly developing a software code named: “Bee-Leaf” and “Real-Eve” to defraud First City Monument Bank Plc.

He was arraigned before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kaduna on six-count charges bordering on internet fraud and money laundering.

Trouble started for the defendant when the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, received a petition from First City Monument Bank Plc, dated June 23, 2023 alleging that the defendant, sole proprietor of Ohoiza Crafts, hacked into the bank system.

Onimisi was accused of developing the software to hack into the security system of the bank and withdrew N17, 785,010.75 and transferred it to his personal account.

One of the count reads “that you, Michael Anan Onimisi, sometimes in June, 2023, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly retained the total sum of N17, 785,010.75 from First City Monument Bank Plc, which funds you knew forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d)of the Money Laundering (Prohibition)Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act”.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the six-count charges when they were read to him and in view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, N. Salele, asked for a trial date.

The lawyer further prayed the court to remand the defendant at a Correctional Centre before the commencement of trial.

On the other hand, the defence counsel, Rabiu Mohammed informed the court of an application for bail before the court.

Salele objected and pleaded for more time to study and respond. However, after listening to the arguments of both counsels, Justice Aikawa thereafter adjourned the matter till October 19, 2023 for hearing on bail application and December 6, 2023 for commencement of trial,

He also ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna.