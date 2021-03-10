EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Port Harcourt

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in two different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects were identified as: Eberechi Kelvin, Promise Amadi, Golden Wopara, Abraham Okparuelu, Godwin Omeh, Iheanacho Chigaemezu, Paul Effiong, Nelson Uwoageaga, Samuel Collins and Meshack Aniekan.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the suspects were arrested at God City Estate, Rumualgu, and at Number 23, Sam Mba Close, Off NTA Akparale Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested following verified intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet related frauds.

Items recovered from them include: a blue coloured Toyota Sienna XLE 2006 Bus, a black coloured Mercedes Benz C240 Car and an ash coloured Toyota Camry Car.

Other items recovered are: 11 mobile phone devices, four laptops, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Cards, 1 power bank and a bluetooth speaker.

The suspects, according to officials of the Commission who spoke off-the-record will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.