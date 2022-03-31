EFCC Arrests 120 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 120 suspects for alleged internet- related activities in Ibadan and Enugu.

The anti-corruption agency said while 80 suspects were arrested in Ibadan, 40 others were arrested by operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Commission for the same offence.

The Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC
Wilson Uwujaren, announced the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

He stated that they were all arrested based on verified intelligence linking them with fraudulent internet activities. 

They are: Victor Abumere, Kehinde Samuel, Adedeji Ibrahim Olamilekan, Akinbowale Emmanuel, Taiwo Azeez, Adenuga Sunday, Sidiku Olubodun, Ekhuemelo Jerry, Agboola Khalid Babatunde, Alex Kelvin, Akande Jonah, Tobiloba Adekanye, Fatai Olalekan T., Giwa Babatunde David and  Emmanuel Victor Mayowa.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Enugu Commissioner Chijioke Edeoga Resigns To Run For Governor

Some are: Taofeek Toheeb Olamilekan, Olamilekan Fafilolu Quadri,  Olayinka Taiwo Olaniyi, Emmanuel Abiodun Olalekan, Awoleke Opeyemi Uthman, Ikenna Anyanwu Victor, Mosuro Daniel Oluwaseun, Amoo Abdulmalik.

Ademola, Oluwaseun Adeniran, Kehinde Kehinde Olatunji, Bakare Kayode Augustine, Okoli Propser, Kolawole Blessing, Okeolu Moshood, and Hammed Khalid Ayomide.
More are:  Hassan Waris Ademola, Taiwo Ademola, Adewale Ayomiposi, Abdullahi Maleek Olaniyi, and Masika Adekunle Andrew.
The suspects were arrested in various locations in Ibadan, Oyo State and items recovered from them include 13 exotic cars, three motor bikes and mobile phones and laptops of different brands. 

The 40 suspects arrested on March 29 and 30, 2022 in Enugu are: Chimezie Onyegwa, Chukwuebuka Jamespaul, Adams Nengi, Chibua Emmanuel. Mmoh Henry, Kingsly Obinna, Francis Alex, Nelson Chidiebere, Paschal Eze, Eke Emmanuel, Ezeme Johnpaul , Aroh Kenneth, Ugwu Darlington , Chukwuemeka Collins and  Ejielo Ifeanyi, 

Others are: Justin Obidiwe, Chibuike Henry, Chukwuemeka Okafor,  Osodiuru Prince,  Nwachukwu Steven, kelekchukwu Ugwu, Ugwuoke Victor, Udeh Victor, Ekata Endurance, Ukpabi Evidence, Eze Obinna, Amobi Eya, Victor Joshua, Gabriel Noel and Chisom Ede Nnamuchi.

The rest include Onwe  Nnamdi, Okonkwo Somtochukwu, Nnaji Ifeanyi, Ezeagu Ifeanyi, Maduabuchi Nwangbo, Onyenamaya Tochukwu,Wisdom Solomon, Agu Chibuzor, Nwokoro Sochima and Ifeanyichukwu Miracle.

They  were arrested  in  Nsukka, and the Premier Layout Axis of Enugu, Enugu State following verified  intelligence linking them with suspected internet- related offences.  
Items recovered from them are, three cars, mobile phones and laptops of various brands and other incriminating documents.
 
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. 

You might also like

Mistress Pours Hot Water On Maid’s Breasts, Face In Enugu

Survivor Recounts How Three Teenagers Were Buried Alive In Riverside Pit In Enugu…

Protest As Policeman Shoots Corps Member In Ibadan

Enugu Traders Want More Boreholes At Market To Check Fire Disasters

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.