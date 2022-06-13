EFCC Arrests 25 Internet Fraudsters In Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday morning, arrested 25 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue State.

The suspects were arrested at various locations in Otukpo, Benue State, in a sting operation conducted by operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command.

Their arrest came as a result of some actionable intelligence gathered by the Commission relating to their alleged involvement in internet fraud-related activities.

According to a Twitter post by the EFCC, “The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded,” it said.

Items recovered from the suspects include different brands of mobile phones and computers.

The names of the suspects include; E. Francis, A. Emmanuel, M. Wakili, C. Francis, I. Emmanuel , J. Williams , P. Idoko , M. Itodo , S. Abah, O. Ameh, O. Samson, O. Amuta , and O. Precious.

Others are: O. Solomon, N. Alex , O. Emmanuel, E. Godwin,O. Ochigbo, E. Chukwu, W. Godwin, Y. Elijah, V. Godwin, L. Owoicho, A. Augustine and O. Moses.