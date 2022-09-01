EFCC Arrests 41 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Awka

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested forty-one (41) suspected internet fraudsters in Awka, Anambra State.

According to a post on its verified Facebook page, the commission revealed that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber crimes and other related activities.

Sixteen(16) of the suspects were arrested at Umuodu Tansi Road,Awka, Anambra State while the remaining 25 were arrested at Umudu Okpuno Village, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects are Eze Stanley Chineze, Emmanuel Chijioke Ejikeme, Chinonso Edwin Abonyi, Emmanuel Akoi Chibuike, Henry Umenyi Chukwualuka, Ayo Iteze Chidiebere, Emeka Justice, Emmanuel Ayakem, Ememuo Innocent Ifeanyi and Odinaka Udeh.

Others are: Okonkwo Stanley Chukwuma, Ezeakolam Godswill Chihurumnanya, Emmanuel Mgbakor kenechukwu, Benneth Odinaka, Ndefor Chukwudi, Ngadi Chima, Akalam Lucky Ibuchi, Akalam Michael, Justus Akalam Chunazom, Akalam Kenneth , David Monday Ebuka, Uchechukwu Kingsley Ebuka, Henry Echezona, Onyedika Chukwu, Abuchi Awa, Henry Adumaka, Chidera Chika, Malachi Asonbe, Cosmos Obidimma and Akuma Wisdom.

The rest are: Agwu Victor, Godwin Okoro, Obumneke Nwankwo, Igboanugo Charles, Ibeh Chisom, Agbafuna Ifeanyi, Chukwu Joseph, Chukwu Benard, Anson Ugochukwu, Mathew Chukwuemeka and Temple Emmanuel.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptops, one Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle, one Lexus ES350 car, another unregistered Lexus ES350 car, and one Toyota Camry car.