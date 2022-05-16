EFCC Arrests AGF Ahmed Idris For N80bn Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Monday, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris over allegations bothering on money laundering to the tune of N80bn.

The EFCC noted that the AGF’s arrest followed verified intelligence that he allegedly “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

“Mr Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts,” the EFCC said.

