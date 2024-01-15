EFCC Arrests Ex-Minister, Charles Ugwuh, One Other Over Alleged N3.6bn Fraud

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Charles Ugwuh, over alleged conspiracy and fraud worth N3.6 billion.

According to a statement by the EFCC, through its spokesman, Dele Oyewale on Monday, the ex minister was arrested by the Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission.

Oyewale said: “Ugwuh was arrested alongside Chief Geoffrey Ekenma on January 11, 2024 at No. 2, Musa Yar Adua way, New Owerri, Imo State.”

He explained that the arrest came after a petition was filed to EFCC by a new generation bank, about the ex minister’s alleged involvements in fraud perpetrated through a company, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd.

The spokesman said: “Investigations revealed that Ugwuh and Ekenma, Managing Director, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd., allegedly obtained a loan facility from the bank for the purchase and production of polished rice.

“However, the suspect, according to the petitioner, failed to meet up his obligations to the bank and all efforts to get him to repay the loan facility proved abortive.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”