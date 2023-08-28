EFCC Arrests Five For Forging NSA, Justice Ministry Letterheads To Defraud Victims

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said it arrested five people in connection with forging fake letterheads belonging to top government officials to offer fake employment to unsuspecting victims.

The commission in a statement on its website said the suspects were arrested on August 24, 2023 for allegedly using forged letterheads of the Offices of the National Security Adviser and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

EFCC said the suspects allegedly conspired and used the letterheads to produce fake employment and recommendation letters for a fee, to unsuspecting members of the public.

“The suspects are Mr. Yakubu Hamza Mohammed, Mr. Bashir Ladan, Mr. Adamu Ibrahim, Mr. Steven Anom and Mr. Mohammed Bello.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the commission noted.