EFCC Arrests Five For Naira Mutilation, Alleged Investment Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three Maiduguri-based socialites over alleged Naira mutilation.

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, they were arrested following a viral video circulated on social media platforms where they were seen spraying and mutilating Naira notes.

“Working on intelligence, the commission traced the trio and arrested them in Maiduguri, Borno.

“The suspects are currently under investigation and they will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

The anti-graft agency also arrested two suspects over alleged conspiracy to defraud 32 victims N35, 395. 000 through fake investment.

According to him, they were arrested based on the claims of petitioners that they were lured into investing the said sum by representatives of Paybeta Digital Limited, a company linked to the primary suspect.

“According to the petitioners, the representatives of the company claimed they were dealers in recharge cards, electricity, DSTV and GOTV subscriptions.

“The petitioners said that they were convinced to invest in the said company, after which they would be offered 15 per cent to 80 per cent return on investment, depending on the duration of their investments.

“Immediately they collected the money, they ran away and all efforts made to recover our money have proved abortive,” the petitioners alleged.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects connived to defraud the petitioners, using Global Resources Nigeria Limited.

“Upon the arrest, a bank’s token was found in the suspect’s possession meant to be delivered to Nzube as directed by Izundu, the principal suspect at large.

He said that further investigations revealed incriminating messages in the suspects mobile phones, linking them to fraudulent activities.

“It was also discovered that one of them was equally into internet fraud specialising in romance scams.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.