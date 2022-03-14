EFCC Arrests Fraudster On FBI Watch List, Others Over $100m Scam In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested an alleged fraudster, Osondu Igwilo and three of his suspected accomplices.

The 52-year-old suspect, who has been on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2018, was arrested alongside members of his syndicate at the Sangotedo area of Lagos for alleged fraud, money laundering, and identity theft to the tune of about $100m.

The EFCC which disclosed this in a statement on its verified Facebook Page on Monday said the suspects were nabbed last Thursday.

The statement read, “It was the end of road, on Thursday, March 11, 2022, for one Osondu Victor Igwilo, who had been on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, since 2018, when operatives of the EFCC, Lagos Command, swooped on him.

“Fifty-two-year-old Igwilo, who is the alleged leader of a criminal network of “catchers’’ was arrested alongside Okafor Nnamdi Chris, Nwodu Uchenna Emmanuel and John Anazo Achukwu at a studio in the Sangotedo area of Lagos for an alleged fraud, money laundering, and identity theft to the tune of about $100m.”

The anti-corruption agency said Igwilo and his accomplices were allegedly involved in an advance-fee scheme that involved false promises of investment funding by individuals who impersonated some bank officials in the United States of America, in person and via the Internet.