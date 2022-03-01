EFCC Arrests Oyo Accountant General, Makinde Slams Anti-Graft Agency



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the Oyo State Accountant General, Mr Gafar Bello.

It was gathered that Bello was arrested on Friday and was interrogated and detained before he was released on Monday.

But while reacting to the arrest in a statement on Tuesday, Governor Seyi Makinde, in a statement by his media aide, Taiwo Adisa, berated the agency for allegedly harassing the state government officials.

He said the EFCC lacked the power to prove or audit the disbursement of his security votes. The governor said

the subject matter was already before the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He also said that contrary to reports contained in an online newspaper, there was no truth in the claim that the Accountant General of the State, Mr. Gafar Bello, was arrested by the EFCC in relation to an allegedly missing N9 billion local government funds.

The statement read, “There is no truth whatsoever in the claim contained in the online newspaper that the interrogation of the Accountant General of the State, Mr Gafa Bello, by the EFCC has to do with an alleged laundering of N9 billion local government funds.

” In truth, no money is missing in the local government treasury and no money has been traced to the account of any politician in respect of any future election. The claim is not only mischievous but false. “

He said the Attorney General of Oyo State, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, had in a suit with reference number FHC/IB/CS/23/22, filed on February 8, 2022, sought to restrain the EFCC from questioning the disbursement and expenditures of the security votes of the state contained in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State.

The Attorney General, according to the processes before the court, is seeking an injunction restraining the Attorney General of the Federation and the EFCC from conducting any investigation whatsoever into the disbursements and expenditures of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, contingencies funds of Oyo State including the security vote; an order of injunction restraining the EFCC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from inviting the Accountant General of Oyo State for questioning or probing in respect of the disbursements and expenditures of the security vote and an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Chairman of EFCC and their agents from interfering with the activities of any government official in Oyo State.

The statement further indicated that the Attorney General of the State had told the Federal High Court presided over by Hon. Justice N Agomoh, that the EFCC had evaded service of the processes since the case was first filed in February, the court at its sitting on Tuesday March 1, ordered the EFCC to accept the service.

“At the hearing of the suit on Tuesday, the trial judge ordered the EFCC to accept the service of the Oyo State government’s originating processes and pending applications after hearing the complaints by the Attorney General of Oyo State, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, indicating that the anti- graft Agency had brazenly refused service of the processes at the Abuja Head Office for reasons unknown to the law,” the statement read.

The presiding Judge also deprecated the attitude of the agency for refusing service of court processes, and ordered parties to sheath swords and maintain the peace so that the court could do its work.

He also ordered the cessation of all forms of arrest and intimidation, while adjourning the case to March 9, 2022.