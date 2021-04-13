EFCC Arrests Rochas Okorocha In Abuja Office

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested Rochas Okorocha, a Senator and former governor of Imo State, in his private office in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency had trailed the senator to his office at about 4 pm after he had repeatedly declined invite to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Okoroach was said to have been invited over multiple corruption allegations made against.

Okorocha was a two-term governor of Imo State, and the allegations against him, according to sources, were related to his tenure as governor.

Confirming his arrest, the EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Okorocha was already in the agency’s custody.

A source in the agency who confirmed his arrest to THE WHISTLER said, “Yes he was arrested in his office in Abuja” but declined to give any further detail on the matter.