EFCC Arrests Romance Scammers For Allegedly Duping British Woman On TikTok

Two suspected internet fraudsters, Charles Osaigbovo and Evans Obayaedo have been arrested by the Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The duo allegedly impersonated a Nigerian actor and movie producer, Fredrick Leonard to defraud a British national (name not given).

The suspects were arrested following a petition written by the British national against Leonard.

The petitioner alleged that she met Leonard on the social media platform, TikTok, and later became lovers.

She also alleged that Leonard approached her with a proposal to invest in a film production.

She said the sum of £38,000 was transferred to the suspects as investment in the purported film production.

However, after she realised she had been duped and all efforts to recover her money yielded no result, she petitioned EFCC.

Investigations by the Commission revealed that the suspects, who were later arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, had been impersonating Leonard to defraud unsuspecting people on social media.

This prompted EFCC to swing into action and arrested the two suspects.

The Commission said they will be charged to court once the investigation is concluded.