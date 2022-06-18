EFCC Arrests Vote Buyers In Ekiti Governorship Election

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested some persons alleged to have engaged in vote buying in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.

The anti-graft agency’s officials were paraded at the A Division of Nigeria Police Force in Ado Ekiti on Saturday.

The suspects were said to have been caught with money allegedly being used to induce voters as evidence.

The EFCC officials said those arrested were carrying out the illegal act surreptitiously but they were able to burst then following an intelligence report.

There have been reports of massive vote buying in some areas and the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni, had also complained of the fraudulent act.

He urged security agents to move to Ado Ekiti and Oye Ekiti among other areas to stop the act.