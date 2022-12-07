EFCC Auctions 400 Cars At 4 Locations In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has put on auction four hundred and thirty-five (435) vehicles forfeited to the Federal Government at four different locations in Lagos.

Advertisement

The four locations are 40, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 14 Cameroon Road, Ikoyi Lagos and CVU Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos

The exercise commenced with the inspection of items by members of the public on 6th December, 2022 in Lagos and scheduled to take place across the various commands of the Commission.

However, the auction started on Wednesday and will end on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The exercise is in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004; Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.

Dr.George Ekpungu, Secretary to the Commission and Chairman, EFCC Asset Disposal Committee, said, ” the exercise is the first of the planned auction of forfeited properties across EFCC Zonal Commands and EFCC Headquarters.

Advertisement

“It is being conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure compliance with all extant laws”.

While welcoming the auctioneers to the Centre, he expressed his gratitude to sister agencies, including the Nigerian Army, who were invited to provide adequate security and ensure orderliness.

Ekpungu also appealed to the members of the public present at the auction to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines.

The nine auctioneers who were allocated to the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC to dispose the cars are :Rihanna Auction Limited, Kamyus Consult Limited; Areogun Resources Limited and BIS N JEG.

Others are Integrated Services Nig.Ltd;Mau & Sons Ltd.; Langar Aghaji & Co.; Fagobe Company Ltd and Musa Kira and Co.

Pictures of the cars were conspicuously displayed with allocated lot numbers for public inspection.

The cars were allocated to auctioneers based on assessed values and open ballot system.

The display was to provide an opportunity for interested bidders to view and indicate interest in any car of their choice.