EFCC Busts ‘Internet Fraudsters’ In Abuja, Arrests 18

18 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the EFCC identified the suspects as: Innocent Samson, Obiora Eze, Ifeanyi Joseph, Isdore Chinedu, Badaki Linus, Ameh Nick, Kelvin Chima, Akwa Iwu Promise Ifeanyi, Adekunle Samuel.

Others are: Abutu John, Testimony Mathiew, Omale Mary Ochanya (female), Afarm Darlington Edwin, Henry John, Urochukwu Abel, Ogieto Gift, Innocent Gideon, Ojimini Maduemyi Raymond, Mathiew Timothy, and Kingsley Chukwuemeka.

The suspects were arrested on July 19, 2022 at Army Estate Phase Five, Kurudu, Abuja, following intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include three cars: a Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350 and Peugeot 306, a motorbike, six laptop computers, and mobile phones.