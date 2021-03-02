EFCC Chairman Bans Congratulatory Messages

22 SHARES Share Tweet

Newly Appointed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has advised well wishers to stop placing congratulatory messages in the media, saying the adverts were distracting him.

The advice was given in a statement by Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday.

According to him, the chairman of the commission was appointed at a time when the country was confronted with a plethora of challenges and would need to be focused.

Uwujaren explained that the challenge before the chairman is great.

“He desires to hit the ground running. What he needs from wells wishers and indeed all Nigerians, is support and prayers, and more importantly, credible information that will further the work of the Commission,” he said.

He stressed: “We observed the increasing number of messages published in the print media by groups and individuals, congratulating Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa on his well-deserved appointment as the Executive Chairman of the Commission.

“While the open exhibition of affection and solidarity may be salutary in our cultural milieu, and indeed appreciated, it is however inauspicious at this point in time and gradually turning into a distraction”.