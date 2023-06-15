EFCC Closes Case Against Ex Minister Of Power, Four Others In N450m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has closed its case against a former Minister of Power, Mohammed Wakil and four others.

In the matter which was ongoing before Justice K. Dagat of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State and the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC, the suspects were re-arraigned on a-seven count charge of criminal conspiracy of commiting money laundering to the tune of N450,000,000.00.

Wakil, alongside Garba Abatcha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla, allegedly connived to commit the crime.

According to EFCC, they received the said sum from the $ 115 million disbursed by a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The commission presented three witnesses who testified against them and they pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them.

Count one of the charges read: “That you, Hon. Muhammad Wakil, Garba Abatcha, Ibrahim Shehu Birma, Dr. Abubakar Ali Kullima and Engr. Muhammad Baba Kachalla on or about the 26th day of March, 2015 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did agree amongst yourselves to do an illegal act, to wit: conspiracy to commit money laundering and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022 (as amended).”

Before closing its case today, the prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed appearing alongside S.O Saka, Faruku Muhammad, A.D Aliyu, V.O Ekanem and A.A Ayanshola tendered some documents.

The documents include the statements of the defendants and evidence of payment received by the three Senatorial districts.

A draft from the first defendant and a response letter from Fidelity Bank detailing the means of identification of the first and second defendants, which were admitted as exhibits as well.

Justice Dagat thereafter adjourned the case till October, 3, 4 and 5, 2023 for the defendants to open their defence.